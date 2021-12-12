After receiving a knock on his door, a war veteran becomes overwhelmed.

A sudden knock on the door in Maghull stunned a 104-year-old war veteran.

Tom Beevers, great-great grandpa, used to tell his children about his experience in the Desert Rats during WWII.

"He had a chameleon that he used to hide under his beret and take into the tank with him when he drove it," his daughter Lynn Davidson, 75, said. "It was his little buddy," says the narrator. According to Lynn, his favorite carol was Silent Night, which he would sing during the war. He used to even be able to speak German.

When he opened his door one day, he was met with a hamper of Christmas delicacies and a rendition of his favorite tune by the LMA Choir, he was “overwhelmed.”

“It’s a fantastic feeling to have, to think that people think so highly of you to come,” Everton supporter Tom added.

“I’m at a loss for words.”

Sharon and Nigel Mather, from Bowdon in Greater Manchester, who won £12.4 million in the Euromillions in 2010, planned Tuesday’s surprise.

The couple paid a visit to Tom’s house as part of their work with the Everton in the Community organisation, which runs a Veterans’ Hub for current and former service members.

“He was obviously overwhelmed and genuinely happy,” Nigel, 56, recalled. “He said thank you to everyone.”

“I feel extremely privileged that we have been asked to come and meet Tom today,” Sharon, 50, added.

“I’ve never met somebody above the age of 100, and he’s a veteran.”

Tom is one of 14 Merseyside veterans who have received hampers from lottery winners this year.

According to his daughter Lynn, he grew up in Bootle, Sefton, and met his wife, May, at dance halls before the war.

When Tom returned from service in the Army in 1939, he married May in 1945. May passed away 28 years ago.

“He constantly has us laughing with his stories,” his daughter Lynn remarked.

“I’ve heard them a hundred times, and they’re still as fresh as the first time he uttered them to me.”

Alison Lally, 51, Tom’s granddaughter, dropped a tear as she stood on the threshold with him and Lynn, listening. “The summary has come to an end.”