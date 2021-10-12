After reading the eulogy at Nan’s funeral, a con artist stole her money.

After paying homage to the nan she had stolen from, a con artist continued to plunder her inheritance long after she died.

Clare Roughley stood in front of friends and relatives and delivered Theresa Leyland’s eulogy while loved ones listened, ignorant of her deception.

She stole more than £50,000 from her grandmother’s estate, including the money set aside for the funeral.

Roughley stole £325,000 from her parents, grandmother, and a woman she looked after over a six-year period.

The 39-year-old allegedly used the money to support a gambling habit, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

She got the money by surreptitiously gaining access to their accounts through online banking and then withdrawing funds behind their backs.

The mother of two began stalking her dementia-stricken grandmother while she was still alive, and she continued after her death in 2019.

She finally depleted her grandmother’s estate by wiring money from her accounts to her mother’s, and subsequently to her own.

Delwyn Roughley expressed her distress in a statement made on her behalf by prosecutor Peter Hussey.

It read: “Clare had no right to do this to my mother… Clare stood at the altar in front of our parish priest, family, and friends, reading aloud about her life despite the fact that her funeral was unpaid.” The family found the funeral expenses had not been covered only 10 months later.

Mrs Roughley went on to say: “I cry every time I go to the grave to lay flowers. My mum makes me sad. She isn’t deserving of this. She is deserving of a peaceful death.” Roughley acknowledged to stealing £91,437 from her father Raymond Roughley, £158,735 from Mrs Roughley, and £58,221 from Mrs Leyland’s estate.

Despite the fact that she had been left a £6,000 fortune, she committed the second offense.

Roughley, of Newfields in St Helens, also took £17,220 from Jean Almond, whom she assisted in her care, and Mrs Almond’s husband Geoffrey.

She also admitted to defrauding Mrs Almond by opening a credit card in her name.