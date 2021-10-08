After noticing a man on the ground, a woman came to a complete stop in her car.

After witnessing a cyclist on the ground, a woman pulled over and hopped out of her car.

Roy Barber, 61, was riding his bike with a buddy along the Green Way in Wirral, a cycle path that connects Neston and Deeside, when he was launched 40 feet into the air.

He told The Washington Newsday that he left his home in Greasby on Sunday, October 3 and was making a turn off at the Seland Industrial Estate in Chester at around 11.45 a.m. when his bike slipped on muck beneath the autumn leaves.

“I have been left a bit wounded and bruised but I am OK,” he said of his wife, who was killed by a negligent motorist two days after planning to have a baby. I always wear a helmet, which was fortunate because it had cracked in three places.

“It was just one of those strange accidents,” says the narrator.

“However, I was grateful to the lady who had stopped her car to check on me, telling me she had witnessed me crash off my bike.”

“She wanted to take me to the hospital or take me out for coffee, but I was with a buddy and felt OK.”

“It was such a kind gesture; she was so thoughtful and concerned.” It everything happened so quickly that I didn’t even catch her name, but I simply wanted to express my gratitude for her assistance.” Roy has now visited his GP and stated that he is pleased with him, but that he would like him to have a shoulder x-ray to ensure that there is no damage to his bone and muscle.

“I did approximately £80 worth of damage to my bike,” he continued, “and I’ve ordered a new helmet, which I don’t like to skimp on since I believe they are so vital.”

“Over the winter, I’ve also invested in some heavy tread tires to provide additional traction on the road and paths – a fall from your bike may be rather shocking.”

“I’m simply thankful there are folks out there like that lady, who I’ve tried to find.”

The summary comes to a close.

“