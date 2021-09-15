After nine weeks of’reflux,’ a fit and healthy jail guard died.

After being diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer, a fit and healthy former police officer and prison guard died barely nine weeks later.

Ray Wilson couldn’t undergo any operations because his pancreatic cancer had progressed to the point where medics couldn’t save him.

The 62-year-old remained employed at HMP Altcourse until a week before his diagnosis, when he was transported to Whiston Hospital and told his sickness was terminal.

The former Army soldier had been suffering from acid reflux and had lost a lot of weight for months, leading physicians to believe he had gallstones.

But when his symptoms deteriorated, he went to the hospital, where physicians informed him that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His liver and sections of his stomach have been affected.

Ray, who lived in Gateacre but was originally from Huyton, spent his final weeks at the Marie Curie hospice in Woolton before passing away in July 2019.

Emma Mangan, his daughter, wants to raise awareness for his disease by encouraging Liverpool residents to participate in the Purple Lights initiative.

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rates of any of the 22 most prevalent malignancies, owing to late detection.

Despite being the fifth leading cause of death in the UK, it only garnered 3% of cancer research funding.

Emma, 40, from West Derby, had previously persuaded officials to illuminate the Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Greystone footbridge, both of which span the M62, in purple.

On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, November 18, she wants other sites like St John’s Beacon, Liverpool Council buildings, and everything affiliated with Everton FC, her father’s team, to be drenched in the color.

“Dad was extremely, really fit for his age, so he didn’t normally go to the doctors or take time off work,” the mother of five told The Washington Newsday.

“When he started to deteriorate, it happened so quickly that he died just over two months after being diagnosed.

“Many individuals are unaware of the signs of pancreatic cancer, which means it can go undiscovered for a long period.

