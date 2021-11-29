After nine hours, one of Liverpool’s main highways was still closed.

After nine hours, the Queens Drive flyover in Liverpool is still closed in both directions, causing traffic pandemonium around the city.

The flyover was blocked about 8 a.m. today, according to traffic monitoring system INRIX, which reported “accident investigation work” on the M62 near The Rocket.

When The Washington Newsday called Merseyside Police to inquire about the road closure, they were sent to Liverpool City Council.

The event was described by Liverpool Council as a National Highways concern, while National Highways maintained it had no role in the incident.

After nine hours, The Washington Newsday is still waiting for an explanation as to why the Queens Drive flyover is still closed.

Following the closure, traffic was at a halt for the majority of the day, with ‘chaos’ reported throughout the region, especially in Stoneycroft, Old Swan, and Childwall.

The flyover returning to Broadgreen Hospital and the Childwall Five Ways roundabout is experiencing severe congestion, according to INRIX.

Traffic at the flyover on Queens Drive this morning was described as “like a car park” by those stuck in it.

“Chaos near the flyover Queens Drive it’s shut knock on effect around the neighborhood,” one individual posted.

“Flyover by the Rocket bar on Queens Drive is closed,” another added. “I’ve just stood in traffic for 20 minutes and it’s gridlocked.”

“Avoid Queens Drive,” said a third. It’s a parking lot.” Pictures taken at the site show a road closure sign and long traffic lines as drivers were diverted away from the Rocket’s flyover.

Ice may also be seen on the wayside of the Queens Drive flyover and the neighboring roadways.

“A5080 Queens Drive Flyover in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to accident investigation work at M62,” said INRIX, a traffic monitoring system (The Rocket). Broadgreen Hospital and the Childwall Five Ways roundabout are both congested. On Edge Lane, there are other lines.

“Closed since 8 a.m., causing traffic congestion in the region.”