After murdering her child, a mother’s frightening statements to a police officer.

A mother who killed her own child approached a cop and said she “felt the devil was going to steal it.”

Ada Theresa Groarke, five months old, was discovered dead in a bath in Toxteth’s Cairns Street with her neck slashed.

The incident, which occurred in 1891, rocked the community, and the baby’s mother, Catherine Groarke, was finally found guilty of Ada’s murder.

Thomas Groarke, a draper, had been at work from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. when he discovered his daughter had died.

According to a report in the Liverpool Mercury, Sergeant Collin was standing in the middle of Kingsley Road at 5.27 p.m. when a woman raced up to him.

“I have killed my tiny kid; I have slashed its throat,” Mrs Groarke told the police.

“I was afraid the devil would take it.”

Sgt Collin spotted blood traces on her hand and escorted her mother to the police station before returning to the residence where the crime occurred.

Except for one stocking and one shoe, the child was considered to be “completely dressed.”

The baby’s throat had been slit, and bloodstains were found on the floor and in the bath.

Her clothing was also characterized as “blood-saturated.”

There were two additional children in the residence, aged five and 18 months, who had not been mistreated.

Sgt Collin charged Catherine with murder after a doctor confirmed the child’s death and told her she didn’t have to say anything unless she wanted to.

“The children were sobbing, my head was awful, and I thought it was the devil,” the mother-of-three reportedly stated.

“I slit its throat and threw it into the tub.

“I have some matches in water that I was going to drink.”

A knife was discovered at the site, as well as water containing matches.

Ada, who was five months old at the time, suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to a doctor who was also rushed to the scene.

Ada, who was five months old at the time, suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to a doctor who was also rushed to the scene.