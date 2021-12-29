After more than a year gone, ITV has announced that Emmerdale will return tonight.

Vanessa Woodfield will return to Emmerdale tonight, according to ITV.

The character hasn’t been seen on the long-running soap since May 2020, when actress Michelle Hardwick took maternity leave from the show.

The 45-year-old, however, has returned to the show and will appear on Wednesday’s edition.

In a video posted on the show’s official Instagram page, Michelle shared the good news.

The following was written in the post: “My true love gave to me on the fifth day of Christmas… A special someone has returned! Tonight at 7 p.m., don’t miss it.” Instagram Vanessa has had a tumultuous experience in the Yorkshire Dales, having been involved in dramatic tales such as being held prisoner by a murderer and being attacked by an arsonist.

She’ll be involved in the narrative alongside Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd, and fans have expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section.

“I missed her,” Lydia remarked.

Cameron said, ” “That’s quite fantastic! Vanessa from Emmerdale was one of my favorite characters. I’m looking forward to meeting her.” “Will be watching tonight, can’t wait x,” Katharine said. “Brilliant, welcome back x,” Helen wrote.