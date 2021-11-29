After Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski were passed over for the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi was accepted.

After winning the Ballon d’Or, which Liverpool player Mohamed Salah was also nominated for, Lionel Messi has spoken out.

The Reds forward was one of 30 nominees for the prestigious prize, but the Egyptian’s day was not to come.

For the record seventh time, Messi won the trophy, beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Salah was ranked seventh overall, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, who was eighth, but below Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, who was sixth.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante (5th), Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (4th), and another Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho, rounded out the top five (3rd).

Many Liverpool fans were disappointed to see Salah finish in seventh place, claiming that the striker deserved to be far higher in the rankings, if not the winner.

Messi gave an acceptance speech after being named the winner, in which he addressed a message to runner-up Lewandowski, with whom he sat for the ceremony.

“You deserve your Ballon D’Or, Robert,” Messi stated.

“Everyone agreed last year that you were the great winner of this award,” says the narrator.

After coming on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer, the attacker was also asked about his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

"Today I'm here in Paris," Messi stated. I am ecstatic.

"I'm not sure how many more years I have left, but I'm having a great time. I'd like to express my gratitude to my Barcelona, PSG, and Argentina teammates." The Ballon d'Or was staged for the first time since 2019, when Messi also won, and the 2020 presentation was postponed because to the pandemic.