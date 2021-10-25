After Manchester United’s triumph, Liverpool supporters give Mohamed Salah an almost perfect score.

As Liverpool smashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday, Mohamed Salah was understandably the team’s best player.

Following goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, the Egyptian became the first opposing player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick at Old Trafford as the Reds cruised to victory.

The 29-year-old has 15 goals in his 12 games this season, with only a close VAR decision against Burnley keeping him from scoring in every game.

Salah was Liverpool supporters’ top-ranked player when it came to rating the Reds on the Washington Newsday website after tormenting the Red Devils in their own backyard.

The Washington Newsday’s main Liverpool reporter, Ian Doyle, gave both the forward and Naby Keita tens, but Salah had to settle for a meager 9.8 when it came to Reds fans’ ratings, with the Guinean coming in second with an average score of 8.9.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate all received average scores of 8.5, while James Milner, who was forced off injured inside the first half-hour, was the only Liverpool starter to receive a score of less than eight.

Following them on 8.4 were Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who were followed by Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson on 8.3.

Curtis Jones was given a 7.7 rating, which was higher than Milner’s 7.5, and substitutes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were given 7.2 and 7.1, respectively.