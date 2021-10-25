After Man United’s humiliation, Jordan Henderson cracks a joke about Mohamed Salah.

After yet another brilliant performance from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remarked that the Egyptian forward is “not awful.”

On Sunday, Salah struck a magnificent hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed their opponents 5-0 at Old Trafford.

After setting up Naby Keita for the opener, the Liverpool star took advantage of some poor defending from the hosts to score Liverpool’s third, fourth, and fifth goals on a spectacular day. Jurgen Klopp’s side added another goal through Diogo Jota.

Salah has now scored in ten consecutive games, and many consider him to be the best footballer on the planet right now.

At the end of the game, Henderson was asked about Salah’s ridiculous goal-scoring form by beIN Sports.

“Is he any good?” Henderson expressed his admiration for his teammate. “I think everyone can see how well he’s playing right now – not right now, but for a long time at this football club.” He’s always been incredible, and today was no exception.

“Hopefully, he can keep up this pace for the rest of the season.”

Salah’s trio on Sunday puts him three goals ahead of Jamie Vardy in the battle for the Golden Boot, with the Reds star now having scored 10 league goals, three more than the Foxes striker. He has five assists as well.

Liverpool are now only one point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, and their thumping of Manchester United has left the Red Devils eight points behind with nine games remaining.