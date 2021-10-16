After Liverpool’s win over Watford, Jurgen Klopp says of Sadio Mane, “The special thing is.”

After Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford, Jurgen Klopp praised Sadio Mane’s “world-class” ability.

Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal in Saturday’s early kick-off at Vicarage Road, spanning periods with Southampton and Liverpool.

In the demolition of Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets, Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah scored his 10th goal of the season.

Mane joined Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah as the only Africans to reach the milestone, and he did so without the use of penalties, joining Les Ferdinand and Emile Heskey.

Klopp stated, “Sadio Mane has a unique distinction in that he has scored 100 goals without taking any penalties.

“I’m not sure if he ever scored for Southampton, but I doubt it. As a result, there’s a distinction to be made.

“It’s a unique number. Because it doesn’t happen very often, it should and will be something he is proud of.

“But we don’t need to discuss Sadio Mane’s abilities; he’s a world-class player who is fantastic to watch.

“It was a significant day for him, and I’m overjoyed for him.”

On Monday, Liverpool will fly to Madrid for their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.