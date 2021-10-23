After Liverpool’s triumph against Blackpool, a former Liverpool coach imitated Jurgen Klopp’s celebration.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley mimicked Jurgen Klopp’s celebration after his side’s 2-0 win over Preston.

After witnessing his side draw level with fifth-placed Luton Town in the Championship table, Klopp addressed home supporters after the final whistle and fist pumped three times, as he frequently does.

Critchley departed his position as manager of Liverpool’s Under 23s in March of last year to take over at Blackpool, where he led them to promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Due to fixture congestion in the 2019/20 season, he memorably stood in for Klopp while the Reds’ first team was overseas in Qatar competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

They were, however, scheduled to play Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarterfinals at Villa Park.

Critchley coached a team made up entirely of the club’s under-23s, but they were thrashed 5-0 by an experienced Villa side.

While Klopp’s first team was on a mid-season vacation, the 43-year-old filled in for him again in an FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town.

A young Reds team including Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot triumphed 1-0 at Anfield thanks to an own goal by Roshaun Williams.