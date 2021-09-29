After Liverpool’s goal against Chelsea, Liverpool fans demand Federico Chiesa’s transfer.

Federico Chiesa’s performance against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night wowed Liverpool fans.

Juventus, who finished first in group H, defeated the London club 1-0.

Chiesa, 23, scored against Thomas Tuchel’s team before being replaced on 77 minutes by Moise Kean.

Despite the fact that it was only his second goal of the season in all competitions, some Liverpool fans are hoping to see him in red next season.

Chiesa is in his second season on loan with Juventus from Serie A side Fiorentina, having joined the club in October.

He scored 26 goals and had 26 assists for Juventus in all competitions last season, and he was a star performer for Italy in Euro 2020.

Before the transfer market closed on August 31, Liverpool was one of the clubs said to be interested in the player.

Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the youngster in recent months, indicating that he has plenty of suitors.

Italy’s Euro 2020 star is swiftly establishing himself as one of the game’s most sought-after players, and if he has another great season at the Allianz Stadium, that trend will only continue.

Liverpool’s summer was rather quiet, with only Ibrahima Konate joining the club, leaving fans hoping for a livelier window next year.