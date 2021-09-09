After Kate Garraway’s Derek update, Holly Willoughby of This Morning was in tears.

After Kate Garraway revealed the latest report on her husband Derek’s condition, Holly Willoughby was moved to tears on This Morning today.

Kate spoke about her husband’s long-Covid battle, which was recorded in the documentary Finding Derek, and the 40-year-old host struggled to keep her emotions in check on the daytime TV show.

The show has been nominated for a National Television Award tonight, and the 54-year-old presenter gave an update on Derek’s rehabilitation.

“He’s at home now, which makes a great difference,” she said. His progress is slow, and it appears that nothing is changing.

“He still has very little movement, and he can’t communicate or have a conversation, but he appears to understand everything now, which is fantastic.”

Kate claimed that her spouse still sleeps 20 hours a day and that leaving him to attend the Oscars made her feel “wrong.”

When a stranger whose sister died from Coronavirus complications told Kate how much the documentary meant to her, Kate was convinced she was doing the right thing.

“I felt heartbroken for her and was reminded that there are millions of people like her,” she added, adding that she had seen the video and that it had given her hope for her recovery.

“I simply felt there are so many people out there, and I didn’t want them to be forgotten as life returns to a more regular state.”

As Kate spoke about the emotional hardships she encountered while caring for Derek, Holly admitted she had been very affected by the documentary and began to cry.

Phillip Schofield, Holly’s co-host, asked Kate if she had any advice for individuals who hadn’t been vaccinated and were skeptical about the seriousness of Coronavirus.

“Come spend an hour in my home if you don’t believe it exists,” she urged.

“You don’t want your children to go through what Derek has gone through, and you don’t want to go through what Billy and Darcey are going through.”

As Phil dubbed Kate a “wonderful woman,” Holly tried to keep her emotions in check and burst into tears.

