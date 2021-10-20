After joining Al-Rayyan from Everton, James Rodriguez has a disastrous debut.

Following his move from Everton last month, James Rodriguez didn’t have the best of starts at Al-Rayyan.

Throughout the summer, the 30-year-old playmaker was linked with a move away from Chelsea, as the Blues attempted to sign the former Real Madrid star.

Rodriguez had earlier been offered to Porto as a makeweight in a trade for Luis Diaz, but he eventually found a way out of Goodison through the Qatari club.

Despite having to wait a few weeks for his debut as he recovered from injury, supporters turned out in force to witness the Colombian for the first time at the weekend – however the game did not go as planned.

Rodriguez made his first competitive start in five months, having not played since Everton’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in May, and lasted 88 minutes before being substituted.

Al-Rayyan, managed by Laurent Blanc, a former Manchester United defender, eventually lost 3-0 to Al-Duhail.

To welcome his arrival, fans wore Colombia shirts and waved his country flag, but it wasn’t enough to keep Al-Duhail from moving up to second place in the Qatar Stars League.

After falling behind after just three minutes, the visitors were 3-0 down before the hour mark.

Rodriguez will hope that regular football will put him in contention for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after falling out of favor with the Colombian national squad.

When asked about the attacking midfielder last month, Everton manager Rafa Benitez reiterated that the deal was best for both parties.

“The reality is that the player is now content because he has a choice that he enjoys. “As I have stated, we must maximize our resources,” the Spanish coach remarked.

“Given our injury history and the needs of the team, I believe it was critical for us to alter and then go on.

“Hopefully, we can use this money to bring in a different type of player who will be a good fit for us, and then we can fill in the gaps.

"That's all there is to it. If he's happy there and can score goals,"