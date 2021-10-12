After international games, Jurgen Klopp may be offered a rare Liverpool boost.

International football is rarely popular among die-hard club fans, especially among those who follow the best teams.

During the summer, the World Cup, European Championships, and Copa America might be exciting, but the mid-season pauses for frequently one-sided qualification matches can feel completely useless.

With players subjected to training schedules that do not fit with how they operate at their clubs, the danger of injury is high. Joe Gomez and Daniel Sturridge are just two instances of Liverpool players who have suffered major injuries while playing for England.

However, international football does not have to be a completely unpleasant experience for clubs, as the Reds have seen during the October break.

Take, for example, Virgil van Dijk, who last scored for Liverpool in the first league match of the 2020/21 season and subsequently missed 10 months due to injury. Only seven players in the Premier League have had more shots without scoring this season, and none of them are defenders.

He’ll have been ecstatic to score the opening goal in the Netherlands’ 6-0 win over Gibraltar on Tuesday evening. It’s hardly his most important goal, but it could help him relax in front of goal in a Liverpool shirt.

Sadio Mane is another Red who has scored on the international stage, scoring in Senegal’s 4-1 victory over Namibia. In 2021/22, he also provided an assist, something he hasn’t done in club football yet.

During the international break, Liverpool players have been setting up goals aplenty. Curtis Jones, who scored the solitary goal in England’s under-21s’ triumph in Andorra, is one player who has been in terrific form recently.

Jones has played a part in the plays that have led in eight of Liverpool’s past nine goals, has assisted three of his club’s last five goals, and has scored at Brentford. He could be a vital player for the Reds in the coming weeks and months, so keeping his solid international record is a positive thing.

In a 3-0 win over Libya, Mohamed Salah also assisted a goal, but Andy Robertson's contributions for Scotland in their 3-2 loss were more significant.