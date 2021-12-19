After his mother’s death, son ate Christmas supper next to a photo of her.

After his mother died two days before Christmas, a Southport man ate his Christmas supper next to a photo of her.

James Parkin had spent much of the preceding three months alone with his mother Philippa due to lockdown while caring for the 70-year-old, who suffered from a rare form of dementia known as posterior cortical atrophy (PCA).

“It was the worst experience of my life,” he added. It was a disaster.” A recent analysis confirms the most common Omicron symptom, prompting a warning. “I recall a mother who enjoyed life and always had such a wonderful smile on her face,” the teacher, who typically resides in Spain, continued.

“As an adult, I’ve often thought, ‘No one has a smile like that.’ She began her professional career as a model.

“Mum also loved music and dedicated the better part of her life to a record label.”

Philippa retired in February 2019 after being diagnosed with PCA, causing vision and reading issues, and James took a leave to care for her.

Philippa began to have trouble with balance and day-to-day memory after receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2020, and she became progressively ill.

She passed away on December 23rd of last year.

“The neighbors were really kind and brought me around a Christmas meal,” James explained, “which I ate with a photo of my mother in front of me instead of her.”

In January of this year, he returned to Southport after a brief visit to his partner in Spain.

“I was alone in the house where Mum died, and it was a really, really horrible period,” James added.

“I had to go to counseling after being diagnosed with severe bereavement and depression.” Antidepressants were prescribed to me, which I continue to take.

“I don’t mind talking about it because I believe it’s essential, and I’m also passionate about raising awareness about PCA.” Because it’s so readily mistaken for old age, I believe more people should be aware of it.

“Any fresh opportunities to raise awareness about my mother’s illness are appreciated.” It’s now a part of me.” Two-thirds of family carers (66%) are worried about Christmas, with one-in-four currently providing more care. “The summary has come to an end.”