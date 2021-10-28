After his ‘lover’ was rehomed, the dog was left alone and in need of someone to mend his broken heart.

After his ‘lover’ was successfully rehomed, one canine was left feeling lonely in a Liverpool kennel.

Bruno, a 14-month-old Cane Corso, ended up at Carla Lane Animals in Need in Melling through no fault of his own.

He met Luna here, with whom he was initially matched to observe how he would react with other dogs.

Thankfully, staff claim he passed this particular exam with ‘flying colors,’ as the two got along so well that Luna was dubbed Bruno’s ‘girlfriend.’

They quickly became enamored with each other, engaging in numerous rounds of chase.

Luna, on the other hand, has since been adopted, leaving Bruno behind.

When the dog, who is reported to have’stole the hearts of the staff,’ first arrived at the center, he was a frightened wreck, but he has vastly improved since then, thanks in large part to his friendship with Luna.

According to a spokeswoman at the center, “When we go into the kennel or for a stroll, he now wags his tail; previously, he was shaking like a leaf and cowering in the corner.

“He has formed a bond with the staff and enjoys cuddling and playing.” “He is shy, sensitive, yet affectionate and loving at the same time.””

Bruno has formed bonds with his female coworkers, particularly his ‘friend’ Charlotte, because he is scared of men.

Bruno has been trained to walk on a leash, but he will need a strong, capable owner because he attempts to flee when he hears loud noises or sees unusual items.

For the time being, the center is looking for a responsible, tranquil home for the canine with no children or other pets.

Bruno might possibly live with another larger, more energetic dog if necessary, but he would be too much for an older or smaller dog.

This lonely heart is in desperate need of a new companion, so please fill out the application form if you believe you can provide Bruno with the loving home he deserves.