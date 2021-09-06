After his first UFC victory, Paddy Pimblett calls out Jake Paul.

Paddy Pimblett has called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying he’ll knock him out after his UFC debut victory.

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Liverpudlian defeated Luigi Vendramini, announcing himself on the global stage after receiving glowing reviews in the domestic MMA scene.

‘Paddy the Baddy’ has a lot more to offer, and following his victory, Pimblett passed the torch to Jake Paul.

Last week, the American continued his unbeaten streak in boxing by defeating Tyron Woodley in a main event bout that was marred by a lack of action.

Paul has now announced his retirement from boxing on social media, but Pimblett intends to put him on the canvas.

“He’s a sausage,” says the narrator. I’d fight him the next day and bash him up. That’s exactly what I’d do. He told MMA Crazy, “Save the embarrassment, and then you can get a tattoo redone.”

“No, I don’t waste my time viewing such kind of stuff. I’ve only seen one scene where Woodley catches him with a punch and almost knocks him out.

“I’ve heard Woodley was robbed from a couple sources. It is, however, one of their minutes. If you don’t end people like that, you’re going to get robbed.”

Paul has slammed a number of potential future opponents and is feuding with Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s brother.

Paul has singled out Conor McGregor of the UFC, but the American has been chastised in the past for the boxing caliber of his opponents.