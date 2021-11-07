After his boat was destroyed in a storm, a man was rescued.

A man is on a quest to save a historic ship that is the world’s last of its kind.

In March of last year, Dave Kennan was living onboard the Oakdale ship in the Duddon Estuary when it was brutally battered by a storm.

With his dog JoJo and three cats in tow, Dave had to fight his way out of the boat as it filled with water.

The 71-year-old was at risk of developing hyperthermia after being submerged in icy water while waiting for a lifeboat to arrive.

Oakdale is in desperate need of repairs as a result of the storm, and a preservation trust is being formed to help bring her back to life.

Oakdale is the world’s last ‘composite Mersey Flat,’ built expressly for use on the River Mersey and the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in 1951.

The Washington Newsday quoted Dave as saying: “I knew there was going to be a storm, but I didn’t expect it to drop the plank.

“It was starting to fill up from the back end, and I was trying to get out as quickly as possible.

“I couldn’t open the doors towards me because they wouldn’t open due to the weight of the water behind them.

“After waiting for the water on the other side to equalize, I was finally able to open them after kicking all of the furniture out of the way.

“But the main danger was that I was already drenched, up to my chest. I would have died from heat if I hadn’t been sprayed with ice cold water.” Dave purchased Oakdale for £300 in 1976 and towed it down the canal from Burscough to Liverpool, where he refurbished it in the Bootle Barge Company yard.

He lived on the yacht from 2005 until the storm in March 2020, and he’s keen to see it restored to its former grandeur and returned to Runcorn, where it was built.

Oakdale is being restored by a group of volunteers with the goal of returning her to service on the.