After her Wetherspoon food order comes at the table, a woman bursts out laughing.

When a woman ordered “cheesy chips” at a Wetherspoon pub, she burst out laughing.

Yesterday, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid a visit to the Sir Henry Segrave on Lord Street in Southport (Sunday).

She became peckish while having drinks with some friends, and ordered a side of cheesy chips.

But when the dish arrived, she was a little surprised.

She said: “It was only Wetherspoons so I wasn’t expecting a gourmet meal, but it did make me laugh.

“Can you see the cheese? I struggled to.”

Her article in a Facebook meal review group drew a lot of attention.

“It isn’t World War II, so why is cheese still rationed?” one wrote.

“Is that mayonnaise?” inquired another. “I did believe that was salad cream,” someone else added.

One astounded woman wrote: “Oh my gosh, that’s meant to be cheese?”

A man added: “Apart from the lack of whatever is meant to be on top, am I the only one who thinks the chips look nice?”

“We are sorry if the client is upset with the cuisine she received,” a J D Wetherspoon spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“She is welcome to get in touch with Wetherspoon head office and her complaint will be investigated.”