After hearing unusual noises, guests depart the “horrific hotel” at 2 a.m.

Guests have criticized a hotel as the worst they’ve ever been in.

Norbreck Castle in Blackpool has come under fire on Trip Advisor after a customer was forced to leave at 2 a.m. after hearing unusual noises coming from the corridor, according to Lancs Live.

The angry guest claimed that in the early hours of the morning, gangs of children were ‘smashing things, knocking on doors, and screaming,’ forcing him to leave the Britannia-owned hotel.

‘Harry S’ claims that the 3-star hotel is the worst he has ever stayed in, and that the employees did nothing when he informed them of the problem.

“I’ve stayed in some horrible hotels abroad, and this hotel beats them all,” the reviewer writes. That awful, I requested a refund at 2 a.m. while driving home.

“When we arrived at the hotel, we discovered that there was a ‘event’ going on in the lobby, so we had to wait an hour to check in.

“Save your money and skip the Blackpool Zoo; the characters you’ll see roaming through this hotel are far more entertaining than any animal.

“This place makes HMP Belmarsh look like the Ritz,” Harry observed of the group’s two-hour drive home at 2 a.m.

There was no one from the hotel who could comment on the situation.

This review comes after another from the same month, in which passengers claim to have checked out “within an hour” of arriving.

A family vacation was cut short four days after the group left Norbreck Castle and faced a four-hour drive home, according to ‘Katy A.’

According to a TripAdvisor customer who stayed in July, her youngster discovered scissors in the room and that certain sections were “heavy with grime.”

“We booked two hotel rooms that couldn’t have been further apart, so we moved to the fifth-floor family room,” they wrote. Dancers were practicing in the halls, stairwells, and everywhere else. Litter on windowsills, broken class doors marked with tape

“When I first arrived at the room, the furnishings appeared to have been purchased from a charity shop. The scratched bed was not properly put together. Bunk beds constructed of wood are the most affordable.” “The summary comes to an end.”