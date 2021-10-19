After guys in a car inquired about the whereabouts of the little girls, the mother would not let her children to play in the street.

After two small children were approached by guys in a car, a mother was afraid to let her children play in the street.

On Heathwaite Crescent in Norris Green, the children walked away from the automobile and alerted their parents of the occurrence.

After hearing about the event from a friend who stated the males were asking young children “where the little girls were,” the Walton mother alerted Merseyside Police around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 16.

Message from the city to the family of a 22-year-old girl who died while visiting her boyfriend

“You want your kids to be able to go out and have fun and socialize, but you also want them to be safe,” the mother of two told The Washington Newsday. Regrettably, they aren’t as secure as they should be.” “I was shaking, to be honest, because obviously you hear it all the time, and I’ve only recently moved to the neighborhood, and to think someone has actually been on your street,” she continued.

“It’s sad that it could be anyone’s child, but it’s possible that it’s on your street where your kids are playing.” As a result, I’ve been extremely wary of it.

“And then, when you drive to another region and hear individuals talking about the same vehicle, you realize that these folks are seeking for a job here.”

“It’s extremely alarming to consider what they’re actually attempting to accomplish and why they’re asking for that information if they’ve been driving around a lot and they’re starting to get to know the kids’ names and asking what schools they go to and what uniforms they wear.”

The incident is being investigated by Merseyside Police.

“At around 5pm on Saturday 16 October officers received a report of a concern for the safety of two youngsters in Norris Green,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“On Heathwaite Crescent, two small children were approached by two men in a silver automobile who asked them indecent questions.

“The kids walked away from the car and informed their parents about what had happened.

“There have been no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.”

“Thankfully,” replied Inspector Sarah Rotherham.

“The summary comes to an end.”