After falling into the ocean, a man was rescued from the docks.

At Canning Dock, emergency responders pulled a man from the water.

At around 3.15 a.m. today ( Saturday), the coastguard, police, fire, and ambulance were all dispatched to the waterfront after reports of a man falling into the ocean.

Firefighters reached the victim using a dinghy-style vessel and carried him to safety.

The individual was rescued from Canning Dock and then given to paramedics, according to a Liverpool coastguard spokesperson.

On his condition, no additional information was given.

Both the Wirral and Crosby coastguards assisted in the rescue.