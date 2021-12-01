After falling 30 feet from a cliff, a woman sustains catastrophic injuries.

After falling 30 feet from a cliff, a woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Yesterday afternoon, police, fire, ambulance, and coastguard services raced to Eastham Ferry in Wirral after reports of a woman falling down a cliff.

Between 3.20pm and 3.30pm, emergency personnel raced to Ferry Road, near The Tap Pub, in response to calls from witnesses worried for a woman’s welfare.

The updated Liverpool map: How your neighborhood will be renamed and reshaped Two fire engines, the coastguard, the Marine Fire One rescue boat, and search and rescue teams were among the vehicles that responded to the rescue.

At 3.46 p.m., firefighters arrived on location and set up rope access equipment to reach the victim, who had fallen roughly 30 feet to the beach below.

The woman, who was ‘awake and breathing,’ was evaluated by a paramedic while the crew retrieved her from the beach using the access rope and a basket stretcher.

The victim was then brought to safety by fire crews and HM Coastguard teams.

She was rushed to the hospital with’serious’ injuries, according to the ambulance service.

Crews stayed on the scene until 6.04 p.m.

“We responded after reports a woman had fallen down a cliff, with a 999 call received at 15.25,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“She was rescued with the help of HART, the fire department, and the coast guard.”

“Rescue workers are rappelling into the Mersey,” one eyewitness claimed.

“There’s a significant emergency presence there. In the water, look for boats as well. We went down there strolling our dogs and were bewildered.” Follow us on Twitter @LivThe Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account for The Washington Newsday – for real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.