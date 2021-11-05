After Facebook’s name change, Meta is moving on with a new business venture.

According to the New York Times, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, will be opening retail outlets as part of its next business venture.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has stated that his goal is to explore the metaverse, which will include virtual reality and social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and the virtual reality company Oculus. “We anticipate the metaverse will be the mobile internet’s replacement,” Zuckerberg stated.

“We are, at best guess, at least five to ten years out from a completely filled out Meta product or service,” Tim Derdenger, a professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, stated.

Meta’s retail outlets will include portal devices that allow customers to video chat on Facebook as well as Oculus headgear when they become a reality. According to corporate records, the Facebook store is the frontrunner for the new name of the future store. The opening date for Meta’s planned stores has yet to be announced.