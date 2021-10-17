After Everton’s defeat to West Ham, Rafa Benitez speaks out against the referee’s ‘problem.’

Referee Stuart Atwell failed to give a free-kick for a foul on Jordan Pickford in the build-up to West Ham’s winning goal, according to Rafa Benitez.

Michail Antonio challenged the Everton goalie, who surrendered a corner at the Park End midway through the second half.

Angelo Ogbonna jumped highest to head past Pickford as West Ham took the lead from a set-piece.

Both the goalkeeper and Benitez chastised Atwell for failing to award a free-kick, and the ruckus lasted after the final whistle.

“I have a problem because I am from Spain, and the six-yard box is generally used to protect the goalkeeper in Europe,” Benitez explained. It’s a free-kick when a player blocks the keeper in the six-yard area, and then you can debate whether or not there was a corner. You must safeguard him.

“I will not change the view, therefore we must react and improve the way we surrender after we concede.” I spoke with the fourth official, but they have their own ideas, and after so many years, I will not modify them.

“Can you tell me why you have a six-yard box?” It’s there for the keeper’s convenience. The keeper will sometimes lunge for the ball and you will not be able to see what is coming from one side, which is why the six-yard box is used for more than just goal kicks.” “I was sad to concede, set pieces or open play doesn’t matter,” Benitez said when asked about conceding a goal from a corner. “We were talking about how dangerous this team can be since they are fairly big.” The manner in which the corner was assigned is even more upsetting.”