After discovering cash on the Sports Direct floor, Boy knew precisely what to do.

A schoolboy who found some money on the Sports Direct floor was complimented for his honesty in returning it.

On Tuesday, Natalie Lester was out shopping with her seven-year-old son Ollie in St Helens when he noticed a £20 note on the floor.

Natalie claimed her kid quickly informed her of the incident and handed the money to store employees in the hopes of reuniting it with its rightful owner.

The Washington Newsday quoted Natalie, 34, as saying: “It was £20, but I know how scarce money is at this time of year, especially with the pandemic.

“When he discovered it, the first thing he did was notify me and request that it be turned in.

“We addressed the importance of avoiding taking any money that doesn’t belong to us while waiting at the cash register, and he handed it in, expecting for the owner to come forward.

“It made me quite proud since that much money is a lot of money to a small child.

“It just makes me feel like I’m bringing him up right to know right from wrong, and it was just beautiful to see him happy of himself because he knew he did something nice by handing that money in,” says the mother.

Natalie posted about what happened on a Facebook community group in an attempt to track down the individual who had the money.

The post received over 140 likes, with many people praising Ollie for his candor.

“Amazing well done young man xxx,” one woman said.

“Good on you both for being so honest,” one person said.

“Well done, little chap,” said a third.