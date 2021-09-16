After departing the dancing studio minutes before the male pro, Strictly’s John Whaite fuels rumors.

After being seen leaving the same dance studio minutes apart, fans are predicting that John Whaite may be paired with dancing pro Johannes Radebe on Strictly.

The 32-year-old, who is most known for his role on the Great British Bake Off, will be the first male star in Strictly Come Dance’s 17-year history to be in a same-sex dancing couple.

Fans have been attempting to figure out who his partner might be since the news was made, according to MirrorOnline.

While no official announcements have been made, both John and Johannes were seen leaving the same London dancing studio less than 10 minutes apart.

John smirked as he walked in, wearing a skintight grey t-shirt and shorts and carrying a luggage.

He arrived early at 10.15 a.m. and left the studio at 7.01 p.m., over eight hours later, on his way to the car park.

Johannes apparently departed the same studio seven minutes later, his face hidden behind a mask and hat, his head bowed, and his arms laden with luggage.

Although each of the pairings will not be formally confirmed until Saturday night’s premiere, the latest photographs are sure to delight viewers.

John previously discussed getting in shape for the concert, telling PA news agency, “I’m doing a little more cardio.” I’ve been lifting weights for years, but it’s only been in the last 18 months that I’ve truly gotten into bodybuilding.

“As a result, I’ve begun to add more stretching and cardio into my regimen, as well as watching what I eat in order to lose weight.

“I’m also shaving my chest, which I’ve never done before!”

After boxer Nicola Adams was matched with Katya Jones last year, John will be part of the show’s second same-sex pairing.

Unfortunately, Katya tested positive for coronavirus, and the couple had to leave the concert early.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus must isolate for 10 days, while their spouse must stay in quarantine for 14 days, according to a rigorous law that will not apply this year.

This meant that anyone who was hit would be affected.