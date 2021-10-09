After creating the most disliked video of all time, YouTube has put a stop to rewinding for a long time.

More than two years after publishing the most disliked video of all time, YouTube is putting an end to the Rewind feature.

YouTube said on Thursday that it will no longer be delivering the Rewind series. Rewind is YouTube’s annual year-end roundup of the most popular videos, creators, trends, and memes, all of which are presented in a short video. The firm did not specify what it intends to use to replace the feature.

We’ll be for your Rewinds as we refocus our resources on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! https://t.co/kI69C24eL0 The 2018 Rewind drew tremendous criticism and is the most disliked video on the network to this day. In 2019, YouTube introduced a new compilation style that focuses on the most popular and well-known creators and trends. However, in 2020, they took a vacation from Rewind, citing the pandemic as a reason, according to TubeFilter.

As Rewind approaches its tenth anniversary, it has been canceled. Meanwhile, YouTube stressed that the move is unrelated to the backlash it received when the 2108 Rewind video became the most hated video of all time.

The reason for the discontinuation of Rewind, according to the firm, is that YouTube has grown so large that it is nearly difficult to fit the breadth of its diversity into a short video collection.

The firm claimed it is transferring the mantle to its creators, who can develop their own versions of YouTube Rewind, according to The Verge. Viewers will still be able to see a round of trends and popular videos.

“Since Rewind launched in 2011, we’ve seen creators like MrBeast [54 million views], elrubiusOMG, and Slayy Point, among many others, make their own end-of-year videos, individually capturing the year from each of their viewpoints,” according to a YouTube representative.

Rewind will be promoted on YouTube’s social media channels, according to the producers. The business clarified, however, that it is not sponsoring the inventors’ work.

In the meantime, YouTube will continue to produce its own year-end recaps. The platform will publish an annual list of popular videos and creators who have created noteworthy material in several categories.

The last Rewind in the original format was in 2018, before YouTube switched gears for the 2019 year-end recapping. The amount of unfavorable attention that has been drawn to it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.