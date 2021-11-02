After crashing into a garden wall, the driver is stranded.

A automobile that went off the road collided with someone’s garden wall.

The incident occurred at 3.07 a.m. on Monday, and firefighters from Cheshire Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Marshlands Road in Neston.

When personnel arrived on the site, they discovered a silver automobile that had crashed into a garden wall, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The front of the automobile was substantially damaged, according to photos shared by firemen from Cheshire Fire and Rescue’s Powely Lane branch.

A view from the back shows the car parked on top of the wall, surrounded by broken bricks.

Following the incident, the driver had to be rescued through the car’s back hatch, according to a representative for the emergency services.

Firefighters utilized specialized cutting equipment to free the imprisoned victim.

“White Watch crews assisted the occupant out of the vehicle through the rear hatch of the automobile overnight after a road traffic collision where a vehicle had off the roadway,” they stated.

Two fire engines, one from Powey Lane and the other from Ellesmere Port, were dispatched to the location, and crews stayed for for 30 minutes.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “Firefighters were called to an accident on Marshlands Road in Neston shortly after 3 a.m.

“When responders arrived on the site, they discovered a single vehicle collision involving a car that had collided with a garden wall.

“One person was stuck inside the automobile, and firefighters used specialized cutting equipment to free them.

“After that, the crews secured the truck.

“Firefighters were held for almost 30 minutes at the scene.”

