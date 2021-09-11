After completing the same university course, both father and daughter receive their diplomas.

A woman and her father recently completed the same university course.

Katie Hedley and her father, James Ryan, both of Southport, finally graduated yesterday after the pandemic forced them to postpone it for a year.

The two took a PGCE programme at the University of Central Lancashire in Southport.

Katie, 33, and James, 58, both work as teachers and said they wanted to upgrade their credentials.

“I’ve been teaching for ten years, but just with the most basic qualifications, so I chose to improve my skills,” James explained.

“I was nervous since I knew I’d be the oldest in the bunch, but it turned out to be amazing.

“I’m all about lifelong learning; I’m the poster boy for it, I suppose, since I’m continuously studying and every day is a school day for me.

“I would strongly advise it; if I can do it, anyone can.”

Katie says she picked the course because she wants to teach art, design, and graphics to young individuals.

James is currently employed as a professor and assessor in the field of carpentry and joinery.