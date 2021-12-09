After complaints of ‘intimidation and abuse,’ the Labour Party has suspended a ward in Sefton.

Following a series of complaints, Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has suspended Ford ward, which includes Litherland and Bootle.

The complaints are against the way the ward is run and the activities of Ford Ward members.

The NEC has now suspended the ward, according to a letter sent out by party bosses earlier this month, following reports of “intimidation and harassment.”

An investigation has been initiated into the situation.

Members of the party will be unable to attend constituency or local government committee meetings as a result of the suspension.

It also means that the ward will be unable to choose a candidate for the upcoming municipal elections in May.

Ford Ward delegates are also barred from running for any Labour Party post as a result of the suspension.

In the new year, the Labour Party will initiate an investigation into the situation.

The Labour Party declined to comment on a “internal matter,” as it was termed by the party.

Sefton Council, when contacted by The Washington Newsday, declined to comment.

Ford Ward members called for Labour leader Kier Starmer to resign earlier this year when he decided to write a column for the S*n tabloid.