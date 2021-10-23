After colliding with the ghost, Mum’s arm was covered in blood.

During a paranormal investigation, a mother reported she was left with blood streaming down her arm.

Mandy Fellows, 47, has been aware of ghosts since she was a youngster, according to The Washington Newsday.

She is now the founder of Anubis Paranormal Investigations, and she even has her own North Welsh witch that accompanies her around.

Something wasn’t right, and Dad knew it. “When I was a child, we lived next a church and a graveyard,” Mandy, from Bidston, Wirral, explained.

“I used to notice folks walking into the church late at night and didn’t think much of it at the time.”

“But then I noticed they weren’t dressed in the same way we were at the time, and I realized they were spirits.”

Mandy’s crew organizes events in a range of locations, ranging from the abandoned and forgotten to those that have already been repurposed.

The money earned at the events is donated to charity, and each investigation is unique, prompting Mandy to issue a caution to everyone who attends.

“I am always honest with people,” she remarked. Expect it to be nothing like Most Haunted, as that is purely for amusement.

“Because we don’t fake it, you won’t feel, hear, or see anything because it isn’t there.”

“There was someone who wanted to take us to small claims court because they didn’t see a ghost,” says the narrator.

The crew had been hunting for sprits and their stories around the country when the pandemic put an end to their studies.

However, the scariest events can occasionally be found a little closer to home.

“We went to the New Brighton Community Centre, which used to be a police station, and when we arrived, we thought it would be a little flat,” Mandy explained.

“However, it became quite intense. People being pushed, doors being slammed.

“It wasn’t until I went to make a cup of tea that someone told me I had blood all over my arm – I’d been scratched.”

However, Mandy, who claims to be a medium for the dead, has only had favorable experiences in general.

“It’s difficult to explain how a medium perceives,” she remarked. “Summary ends,” I remark when I say “there.”