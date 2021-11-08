After catching Covid on a trip, a couple slams the coach company.

A COUPLE who tested positive for Covid after taking a coach tour claims the operator ‘failed its duty of care’ by failing to warn passengers about the infection risk.

On Monday, October 25, Pauline and Phil Dyer of Warrington traveled from Liverpool to Belfast with GB Tours.

“Within 24 hours of landing in Belfast, I went to the driver and informed him how uncomfortable we were due to the lady seated immediately behind us on the coach coughing constantly,” Pauline, 64, stated.

“The coughing got progressively worse, and on the morning we were leaving, [the driver]said that the lady had’very generously of her own volition’ taken a test that was negative.”

“At that point, I felt safe.”

The couple, however, returned from their trip on October 29 with Covid symptoms and were tested positive on November 1st.

Pauline said she contacted GB Tours to ask for confirmation that other passengers on the trip had been told about the risk, but she was met with “tardy, mealy mouthed, imprecise and evasive” responses.

The corporation had “ignored [their]duty of care toward vulnerable senior consumers who may potentially have unknowingly transmitted this horrible infection,” Pauline claimed.

“Our major concern after testing positive was that the other passengers were not warned,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Other passengers appeared to be much older and fragile. They are entitled to be forewarned.

“My mother is 87 years old,” says the narrator. I’m so glad I didn’t go visit her right after I got back, because I would have been devastated.

“The whole issue has offended me.”

“I feel GB Tours should continue to require masks, and the driver should be able to supervise a Covid test if anyone has concerns (as we did) about a fellow passenger.”

Despite being double-vaccinated, she stated she and her 65-year-old husband are “still quite sick” with the virus.

“The wearing of facial covers,” a GB Tours spokesman responded in response to questions from The Washington Newsday about their Covid protocol.

“The summary comes to an end.”