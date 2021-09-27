After bringing in the “next John Henry,” FSG partners secure a £223 million NBA deal.

One of the Fenway Sports Group’s silent partners has concluded a £223 million transaction for a share in an NBA team.

According to multiple reports in the US, Arctos Partners, which took a minority stake in FSG and its businesses last year, has acquired a 17 percent stake in the Sacramento Kings. The deal is worth $306 million (£223 million) for a piece of the Californian team, which is valued at around $1.8 billion (£1.3 billion).

The deal is considered to be the largest private equity investment since the NBA eased some of its restrictions to allow institutional investors to participate, with Arctos already owning a modest share in the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento is known for being one of the most innovative teams in the NBA off the court, having been the first to open a Twitter account in 2007, the first to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment inside their arena in 2014, and the first to mine cryptocurrency in 2018 as part of its effort to support community work in Sacramento through innovation.

The NBA’s limits on private equity investors were modified in reaction to surging prices and a financial squeeze brought on by the epidemic, with the new rules allowing private equity funds to control up to 20% of a franchise and up to five teams. Institutional investors are not allowed to own more than 30% of a team’s shares.

When RedBird Capital Partners announced their £534 million ($750 million) investment in FSG earlier this year, the announcement was accompanied by a list of the company’s 26 publicly disclosed partners.

Principal owner John W. Henry, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner, Henry’s wife Linda Pizzuti Henry, as well as newcomers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, and RedBird were all on the list.

These are the publicly reported partners, and Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity group that purchased a modest investment in FSG last year and is increasing its stake, was left off the list.