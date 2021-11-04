After breastfeeding in the Home Bargains parking lot, a mother was fined £60.

A mother was incensed after receiving a £60 fine for breastfeeding in a Home Bargains parking lot.

Katie Sim went to the store in September without realizing there were time limits in place.

She then went over the 90-minute time restriction by accident while breastfeeding her four-month-old son, Bobby.

Tui is slammed by a mother after her daughter’s face was bitten at a ‘luxury’ hotel.

She was enraged by the manner in which the parking company rejected her appeal when she appealed the fine and explained the reasons.

The private firm Parkingeye, which manages the South Shields parking park, told her that her rationale didn’t meet the conditions for an appeal.

“I was pretty disappointed with their answer after I explained the situation,” the 31-year-old stated.

“The signage was weak, and I had no idea there was a time limit on staying, but it was the way they framed the appeal that irritated me the most, and I thought it was quite disrespectful.”

“Feeding your child is the most important thing you can do. Bobby is my second child, and I believe there is still a stigma associated with breastfeeding in public.

“I know a lot of women who are hesitant to breastfeed in public, but I believe it’s critical to have support and not be embarrassed to do so if necessary.”

“The car park at Home Bargains in South Shields is monitored by ANPR camera systems and has clear and highly-visible signs throughout showing the rules and regulations of the parking facilities,” said a spokeswoman for Parkingeye, which has since revoked the fine.

“Because the motorist parked for more than the maximum stay duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes, a Parking Charge Notice was issued.”

“However, as a show of goodwill, we have annulled the fee following an assessment of the circumstances.”

“Motorists can use Parkingeye’s BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process to challenge their Parking Charge Notice.”

“We would encourage anyone who has mitigating circumstances to emphasize them by filing an appeal.” All motorists have the right to appeal to POPLA, an impartial authority that reviews all cases.”