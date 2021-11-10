After Boris Johnson was photographed in hospital without a mask, a top Liverpool doctor makes a point.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed in a hospital without a mask, a senior Liverpool doctor issued a strong statement.

On Monday, Mr Johnson was seen without a facial covering while speaking to staff at Hexham Hospital in the North East, provoking outrage.

“Anyone entering our hospitals and community settings must continue to wear a face-covering at all times to protect patients, visitors, and staff,” said Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.

According to Chronicle Live, shortly after the now-famous photo was shot, the PM was reminded by staff that he needed to wear a mask in all situations.

Hospitals across the country have been reminding people of the important infection control rules in their facilities as a result of the backlash over the image.

The Royal Liverpool and Aintree Facilities are part of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which tweeted to remind patients that trips to its hospitals must be pre-booked and that anyone visiting is required to do a lateral flow test before doing so.

“Please continue to follow infection control recommendations and use a face mask when in our hospitals,” the trust said.

One of the trust’s most senior doctors, Peter Hampshire, clinical lead for critical care, picked up on this last portion.

Dr. Hampshire and his team have been in the forefront of Liverpool’s struggle against Covid-19, battling the virus in multiple lethal waves.

“Please notice the below, whoever you are,” he retweeted the hospital’s mask-wearing guidance.

Dominic Raab, a cabinet minister, attempted to justify the Prime Minister for not wearing a mask yesterday.

He stated, ” “I know the Prime Minister followed all of the protocols and procedures that were in place in the clinical setting where he was, and that’s what everyone should do.

“He did wear a mask in the situations where it was essential.”