After blocking a phishing attack by allegedly Russian government-backed hackers, Google sends out an alert to Gmail users.

After discovering and blocking a large number of phishing emails sent by an alleged Russian-backed hacker gang, Google has sent a security warning to over 14,000 Gmail accounts.

Google detected “a high volume of Gmail users (about 14,000) across a wide variety of businesses” were being targeted by a campaign initiated by APT28, a cyber-threat group that has been active since 2004.

Shane Huntley, Director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), stated Wednesday that “this specific campaign accounted for 86 percent of the batch of alerts we sent this month.”

“To begin with, these cautions show that this is a target, not a compromise. “There’s a good possibility we blocked you if we’re warning you,” Huntley stated on Twitter.

“This warning honestly shouldn’t come as a surprise if you’re an activist/journalist/government official or work in NatSec,” he wrote in the forum.

“So, why do we issue these government alerts? The notice primarily informs people that they may be a target for the next attack, so now is a good time to take some security precautions “Huntley continued.

“Some government-backed entity will almost certainly try to send you something at some point,” he warned, urging people to double-check their account security settings.

“What we find time and time again is that much of the initial targeting of government-backed threats can be blocked with solid security basics like security keys, patching, and awareness,” the CEO stated in another tweet.

Huntley, who leads Google’s TAG team, which is tasked with spotting threats and malicious actors, is certain that all of the phishing emails sent by the renowned APT28 in this campaign were blocked.

“You should enable 2-step verification in Gmail even if you don’t receive such a warning,” Google wrote in a new blog post.

“And if you think you’re particularly vulnerable to government-sponsored phishing, consider joining in the Advanced Protection Program, which offers even more protection,” Google told customers.

In the cyber realm, the threat group APT28 is well-known, and it has been linked to the 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS) military unit 26165 of the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU).

In 2016, the organization is thought to have hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Many believe the gang was given orders to try to sabotage the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.