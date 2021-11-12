After being targeted by pitch invaders during an Egypt match, Mohamed Salah shows his class.

During Egypt’s 2-2 tie with Angola on Friday night, Mohamed Salah showed his class by embracing a fan who had invaded the pitch.

Supporters pushed their way onto the field in the dying minutes of the World Cup qualifier and charged directly at the Liverpool striker.

Salah shown his class by hugging the first fan, and as he prepares to return to the game, another fan is spotted approaching the 29-year-old in search of a selfie.

Before the camera pans away to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who Salah had set up for one of Egypt’s two goals, a third player joins in.

It wasn’t the first time fans have attempted to show their adoration for Salah, who also assisted Egypt’s other goal, according to reports.

As a result of the result, Egypt will go to the African World Cup play-offs as the Group F champion.

Salah and his teammates will play Gabon at home on Tuesday afternoon.