After being saved last year, a local landmark could be demolished.

New plans have been revealed to demolish a “local landmark” that was saved after a public outcry last year.

Hundreds of people petitioned Sefton Council to stop the conversion of Park House in Waterloo into flats.

The site was closed in 2015, marking the end of more than a century of history.

The Augustinian Sisters had run the former convalescence and nursing hospital, now a guest house, since 1902.

But Trustees said it had become “increasingly untenable” for the eight Catholic Sisters in residence – the youngest of whom was then 61 years of age, with the eldest pair both being 88 – to oversee the considerable demands of Park House’s unique hospitality offer.

In September 2020, Sefton Council was expected to approve plans to level the historic site and convert it into up to 142 apartments for independent elderly living.

The homes will be completely affordable, according to developers Anwyl Construction, and residents must be at least 55 years old.

More than 600 local residents signed a petition opposing the plans, citing a variety of reasons, including “disgust at the loss of one of Waterloo’s finest buildings.”

Others expressed nostalgia for the home, claiming that they or family members were born there.

At a meeting held virtually, the plans were refused, with Cllr John Kelly saying: “We should refuse this application due to loss of a non-designated heritage asset, loss of trees, density of character for the area, and too many elderly units in the area.”

Cllr Michael Roche seconded the motion, stating that the area is “an area of Air Quality management” and that he is concerned about “some aspects of the development’s impact on the local environment,” citing the loss of 58 trees as an example.

Anwyl has now submitted a second planning application, according to new documents on the council’s website.

According to the original plans, the building would be demolished to make way for 142 apartments.

The flats would be for people aged 55 and up, with a “extra care residential” apartment building and a “independent living residential apartment building” if approved.

Anwyl says 100% of the accommodation would be affordable.