After being injured by a firework, a 6-year-old girl was ‘traumatized.’

As the display went on despite a number of injuries, the father of a girl who was wounded by a stray firework criticized a community center’s health and safety standards.

When a piece of the firecracker fell from the roof of Beechwood Community Centre in Runcorn, it injured numerous individuals, including a six-year-old girl.

The father, who asked not to be identified because he is pursuing legal action, told The Washington Newsday that his daughter was “traumatized” as a result of the incident.

His daughter was taken to the fireworks display by her aunt, who “broke down” when she had to inform the girl’s parents about what had happened.

According to The Washington Newsday, the father stated: “As a firework erupted and landed in the throng, her auntie burst into tears and said it was a terrible time.

“Everyone bolted and no one knew what to do; it was a nightmare.

“My little girl has a large bruise on her leg from the firecracker that detonated near her, as well as a little burn.

“It was hot enough to sear her skin whatever hit her.

“She’s only six, and she’s stated she’ll never go to another fireworks show because she’s afraid they’ll come down and take her.”

The father has chastised Beechwood Community Centre’s response to the tragedy, as they decided to keep the fireworks display going despite a number of individuals being injured.

A number of commentators beneath a post advertising the fireworks display on the community centre’s Facebook page stated they observed more than one person injured as a result of the defective firework.

Despite the fact that individuals who were hurt received medical assistance at the community center, the father wants to know why the display was decided to go on.

He stated, ” “In any safety briefing, the first thing they teach you is to stop if there’s an issue and you’re not sure what it is, or if there’s an accident or something that could create an accident.

“So, if something goes wrong, you pause, revise your risk assessments, make it safe, and then move on.”

