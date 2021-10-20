After being informed ‘nothing was wrong,’ a ‘grapefruit-sized’ tumor was discovered in the baby’s head.

Doctors noticed a ‘grapefruit-sized tumor’ growing in an eight-month-old baby’s head and rushed her to the hospital.

Esmai Wright-Stanford was deemed ‘fit and healthy’ by her mother Chloe Wright-Stanford before being sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, according to StokeOnTrent Live.

Chloe stated her kid started having up to 60 seizures per day and was rushed to the Royal Stoke Hospital’s A&E twice only to be informed “nothing was wrong.”

Royal Stoke hospital officials expressed regret that Ms Wright-Stanford “had cause to complain about the service she and her child received,” but did not respond to the allegations.

According to Chloe, her kid started having seizures on Tuesday, October 5 and was rushed to the Royal Stoke University Hospital’s A&E on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Esmai didn’t have a CT scan until their third visit on Thursday, October 7th, thanks to Chloe’s maternal instincts encouraging her to insist on more tests.

Esmai was ‘blue flagged’ to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the scan revealed the brain tumor, which she had surgery to remove.

Esmai is now in the care of the world-famous children’s hospital, and her family is waiting for the results of a biopsy to see if the tumor was benign or if she would require chemotherapy.

Chloe, who is 26 years old, stated: “It all started when I called the doctors because I sensed something wasn’t right with her because she had become ill.

“The doctor advised me to go to the walk-in clinic because I was showing early signs of epilepsy.

“That night, I called 999 because she had a seizure and I was terrified. We were taken to A&E by paramedics, and it took us nearly three hours to see a doctor.

“Without seeing Esmai, the doctor went to speak with a practitioner, and they indicated they didn’t think it was seizures. I was completely enraged.

“I was disappointed when the doctor stated she would be sent to a consultant in 10 to 14 days.

"The next night, I went back to A&E, and the doctor stated.