After being hit by a scrambler bike, a 10-year-old boy was left bleeding on the ground.

After being slammed to the ground by a hit-and-run scrambler bike rider, a 10-year-old child was left bleeding on the floor.

Logan Simpson was struck in the face by a jerk who veered onto a pedestrian route and struck him with the handlebar of his off-road bike.

While the motorcyclist fled the scene, the schoolchild was left traumatized and with a scar over his face and neck.

Logan’s mother, Nicola Simpson, claimed dangerous riders frequent the area near her home in Castlehey, Skelmersdale, and she fears someone may be murdered unless something is done to stop them.

The event occurred on Monday, August 9th, and according to Nicola, the rider was clothed in black.

“My son went out with his friends,” Nicola explained. They were coming from Banksbarn Park, and he was walking along the trail on his way home.

“There are a lot of bikers here, a lot of young people riding around on bikes and motorbikes, revving them up and pulling wheelies.

“They went into the path, smacked him in the face, my kid fell to the ground, and they just left.”

Logan, a student at Bishop Martin Primary School, was pushed down but managed to get home, where his family phoned the cops.

An officer arrived and made notes on the occurrence as well as images of the injuries, as well as requesting that his colleagues examine the area.

“[Scrambler bike riders] are irresponsible on them, we see them pulling wheelies, it’s a misery to behold,” Nicola explained.

“If nothing is done, they’re going to kill someone.

“My son has a laceration along his left eye, and if it had been a toddler, they would have killed him.

“They don’t care about anyone. They prowl the streets and paths as if they own them.

“If they keep doing that, someone is going to die.”

“They’re supposed to be cracking down on it,” she continued, “but we get people coming on Facebook all the time saying ‘be careful’ because they’re back.”

“We let our kids play in front, and as soon as we hear the motorcycles, we go out looking for them because we’re terrified.”

