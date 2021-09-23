After being found unresponsive at home, a ten-day-old infant dies.

After being found comatose at a house, a 10-day-old infant boy died in hospital.

On Tuesday, September 21, about 2:05 a.m., paramedics were summoned to a residence in Lockside Road, Preston, Lancashire, by paramedics.

According to Mirror Online, police are treating the death as “unexplained.” An investigation is ongoing.

The infant was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

“We were alerted by the ambulance service at around 2:05am on Tuesday, September 21 to reports a ten-day-old child had been found unresponsive at an address on Lockside Road, Preston,” a Lancashire Police spokeswoman said.

“He was rushed to the hospital, but he passed very shortly after.

“At this time, the death is being considered as unexplained, and our investigations are ongoing.”