After being dumped, a jealous ex stabbed a love rival in the back.

After his then-girlfriend deserted him, a bitter ex-boyfriend stabbed a love rival in the back.

To gain entry to the Bootle home where his ex and her new partner were residing, Adam Leatherbarrow shattered a window.

Before Jason Lanigan, the woman’s new boyfriend, could run, he followed them upstairs and pushed his way into the bedroom.

He thought he had been punched in the back while being chased by the 23-year-old father, but when he realized he was bleeding, he called 911 while he lay in a neighboring street.

Leatherbarrow was sentenced to prison at Liverpool Crown Court Thursday.

According to prosecutor Anthony O’Donohoe, Abbie Ainsworth was in a relationship with Leatherbarrow, but the couple had broken up.

Leatherbarrow emailed threats that he was “going to kill himself” on December 18 and 19, and Ms Ainsworth responded by requesting him to leave her alone.

Mr O’Donohoe said Ms Ainsworth was present at an address on Bianca Street with her new partner, Jason Lanigan, at 4 a.m. on December 19.

When Leatherbarrow arrived at the address, he “banged on the window asking to be let in,” according to the police report.

He dialed Ms. Ainsworth’s number from the street, and when she answered, he “threatened to destroy the window,” which he did, using a six-inch kitchen knife.

Ms. Ainsworth and Mr. Lanigan were locked in their bedroom when Leatherbarrow broke in and followed them.

Mr. O’Donohoe claimed he was able to force his way into the bedroom, where they discovered he was carrying a knife.

“He was swinging what seemed to be a six-inch kitchen knife towards Jason Lanigan’s direction,” he added.

Mr Lanigan was able to exit the room and sprint past Leatherbarrow, who was after him.

“At that point, he assumed he was punched but felt something in his back,” Mr O’Donohoe said.

He also realized he was bleeding later.

Meanwhile, Ms Ainsworth had locked herself in the bathroom, and Leatherbarrow had returned upstairs, pushing his way into the bathroom and displaying her his hands to indicate he wasn’t armed any longer.

Mr. O'Donohoe claimed she bolted from the residence