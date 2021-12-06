After being beaten up by heroin traffickers for £35, the father lost his son.

A heartbroken father has described how his son died following a cocaine-induced seizure.

On Monday, a caller called David told Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5 live that his kid was transported to Aintree Hospital after striking his head on a kerb during a seizure.

“He was a fantastic lad,” David sobbed as he told the presenter: “Every party you went to, you wanted him to be there.”

David stated that his son left home at the age of 21 and went into his own apartment.

He went on to say: “We noticed a change in him and had to return him home after around 18 months since he couldn’t pay the flat.

“On Christmas Eve, he had a fit directly in front of me, which terrified me to death. We realized it was because he was abusing cocaine, which was having an adverse effect on his brain.

“We had a disagreement about it, and he told me, “Dad, I can manage it; I can stop it whenever I want.” It’s at that time [when someone says something]that they’re unable to stop themselves.” According to David, his son owed a drug dealer £35, and when he couldn’t come up with the cash, he was taken to a secluded location and “given a good hiding” with baseball bats.

His kid was transported to the hospital, and David said the incident took “a few months” for him to recover.

He realized he needed professional help at this time, but he had another fit while leaving an appointment at a drug and rehabilitation center.

David’s son was smacked in the head during the seizure and suffered significant brain damage as a result.

He was put into an induced coma and had a massive brain operation.

David went on to say: “He had a 10% chance of surviving, and he did, but he spent the rest of his life in a vegetative condition.

“He spent the rest of his life in nursing homes, which was another five or six years. He noticed us at times and didn’t at others.” David stated that he wanted listeners to take away something positive from his traumatic experience.

“As soon as someone hears the words ‘I can manage it, I can stop it at,'” he stated.

