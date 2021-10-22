After another Everton injury, Rafa Benitez’s Paris Saint-Germain provided just what was required.

Rafa Benitez’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown was full of surprises for Evertonians who had been dealing with devastating injury news all week.

Following the announcement that Abdoulaye Doucoure would be out for several weeks due to a foot ailment, Dominic Calvert-Lewin experienced a setback due to a quadricep problem.

Two important players missing was a major setback for a Blues side that had started the season well but is looking to bounce back after a 1-0 loss at West Ham on Sunday.

Lewis Dobbin is on the verge of making his Everton debut, according to Rafa Benitez.

While Richarlison’s return to training was a tremendous relief, the forward is crucial to Everton’s success. On Friday afternoon, the manager provided another update.

“I often say that I don’t like to lie, so if I can’t give you a response, I won’t,” he stated when questioned about one of his centre-backs making an appearance against the Hornets.

“Yerry Mina played three games for the national team, each lasting 90 minutes. When he returns, he must obey the Covid guidelines.

“He hurt his hamstring a little bit in training the other day, so he won’t be available.” It’s what we’ve got now, with all the trips and rules we have to follow.

“So he can’t be as crucial to this game as you claim.”

Following a frugal summer, the roster is severely depleted only eight games into the season.

Mina’s departure, as a key player who leads by example and continually advises and supports his teammates, is unwelcome news that will have resulted in a few forced exhales of air at yet another regrettable snafu.

Despite his emotions, Benitez’s response served as a nice reminder of where this Everton team stands so early in the Spaniard’s rule on Merseyside’s blue half.

In terms of chances generated and surrendered, the Toffees have been compared to Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Only the trio of European titans have a better chance ratio than Everton in Europe’s top five leagues.

“I’m overjoyed,” Benitez stated. “It’s a pity we’re here.” “The summary comes to an end.”