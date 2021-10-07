After an unexpected summer departure, Everton has appointed a new Head of Academy Recruitment.

Joel Waldron will be appointed as Everton’s new Head of Academy Recruitment.

Waldron had been serving as the Blues’ Academy Chief Operating Officer, but he is now in line to succeed Chris Perkins, who left the club in July to take up a similar position at Tottenham Hotspur.

Perkins has only been with Everton for a little over a year after joining from Derby County.

Joel Waldron, the son of former Head of Academy Recruitment Martin Waldron, had been the Academy Director for two years when David Unsworth was appointed Director of Academy in December of last year following a club reorganisation.

Waldron, though, is said to have landed one of the most crucial posts in the club’s recruitment department, reporting to Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football, and Gretar Steinsson, the club’s Head of Recruitment and Development.