After a’mini tornado’ destroyed a housing complex, a construction company apologizes.

A construction company has apologized for causing damage to a Widnes housing complex.

On Wednesday, October 20, high winds blew bins over, roof tiles flew, trees were uprooted, and debris shattered car windows in an area centered on the intersection of Camberwell Park Road, Kensington Close, and Greenwich Avenue.

When the’mini-tornado’ hit, brickwork fence posts were also broken, and one of them fell and smashed a car window.

Encrochat dealer tosses £300,000 in cash out the window and keeps it in his bag for the rest of his life.

The posts appeared to be made up of cross sections of bricks surrounding a central concrete or cement filler column, which had been broken by the force of the storm.

The smashed fence posts, or “walls,” as they were frequently referred as, were one of the most visually spectacular parts of the aftermath, generating questions about the quality of the fence posts.

“Why isn’t there steel reinforcement in these huge pillars that are behaving like masts with sails between them?” one Twitter user wondered.

“Badly built,” observed another, while a third added, “Lego Walls are stronger.”

The housing complex was built in the 2000s by George Wimpey NW Ltd, which received reserved matters planning permission in 2003 – meaning that some issues could be rubber-stamped at a later date – and eventually merged with Taylor Woodrow to form Taylor Wimpey in 2007.

Following this week’s “mini-tornado,” a Taylor Wimpey spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday that the complex was built in accordance with current regulations.

Become a subscriber to the Echo Widnes and Runcorn newsletter.

“We are sorry to hear about the devastation caused by recent heavy weather,” she remarked.

“The residences on the development were constructed more than 15 years ago and in compliance with current construction rules.”

It’s unclear whether the fence posts would comply with The Building Regulations 2010 if they were constructed today, as Section A3 of the regulations states: “The building shall be constructed so that in the event of an accident, the building will not collapse to an extent disproportionate to the cause.”

The requirements, according to Historic England, only apply to “new construction,” that is, work completed after the 2010 Act took effect, and “there is no universal duty to modify all existing.”

“The summary comes to an end.”